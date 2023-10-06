Manifested this union: Designer Feeha Jamshed pens a moving note on ‘sister’ Mahira Khan’s wedding

Mahira Khan’s BFF from school and ace designer, Feeha Jamshed penned heartfelt wishes for the former on her wedding with Salim Karim, which she manifested for years.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram stories with the official wedding film and pictures, shared originally by the bride herself, Feeha Jamshed penned: “To this beautiful couple who are in every way the best partners I have seen in the longest time…”

“To the man I vouched for 8 years ago, to the woman I call my sister…Because I wanted the best for my best,” she added. The creative designer behind established brand Teejays continued, “Somewhere in those years, I had manifested this union…to witness the magic of their love and especially their union can’t be described in words…I leave you to feel…to this incredible woman I call my sister and this beautiful man I now can proudly call my brother…May you look back 30-40 years down the line, old and wrinkly but young in love. May all the moments you weave in the coming years make your heart smile and soul dance…Ameen. Ameen. Ameen.“ Sharing another picture of Khan with her son Azlan, Jamshed noted, “I’ve told her this before…The best role she’s ever played and will ever play is that of a mother…Azlan is an extension of her…and my nephew is the finest of men I have ever encountered. He stands so proud next to his mama welcoming one of the finest men I have seen in a while…”

“To my Zanu (Azlan), Mahirah and Salim…May Allah’s wind take you to limitless skies and may His Noor guide you all the way… Ameen Summa Ameen,” she concluded. It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

In the viral pictures and video from the ceremony, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

Mahira Khan drops glimpses from pre-wedding festivities