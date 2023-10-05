Mahira Khan drops glimpses from pre-wedding festivities

A-list actor Mahira Khan shared more inside glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations with Salim Karim.

After sharing her wedding film and bridal portraits, Mahira Khan treated her millions of fans in the social world with some more intimate glimpses from her last week’s pre-marriage festivities including at-home Mayun and Mehfil-e-dua.

Khan made for a stunning, traditional bride, wearing an all-white and gold ensemble by veteran designer Umar Sayeed for the dua, while, for Mayun, she opted for a classic yellow and green dress from Zara Shahjahan and paired it with glass bangles and minimal makeup.

With the photos on social media, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star shared, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time..”

“Alhumdulillah for our parents,” she added.

Khan further shared in the caption that her childhood girlfriends arranged an intimate Mayun ceremony for her later in the evening at her home.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, on Sunday.

In the first glimpses and official film of the enchanting ceremony, shot by celebrity photo and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

Sharing the video on social media, Khan lovingly called her husband, “My Shehzada, Salim ♥️”

