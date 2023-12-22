‘I’m sorry…’: Mahira Khan dedicates birthday post to her ‘inner child’

After a smashing year, on both personal and professional fronts, A-list actor Mahira Khan marked her 39th birthday on Thursday, with friends, family, gratitude and a special post dedicated to herself, her inner child.

Female superstar Mahira Khan, who turned a year older yesterday, rang in her first birthday after marriage with her son Azlan and friends in an intimate midnight celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Khan dedicated a special post to her younger self, apologizing for not taking care of her sooner. With a childhood picture of her, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star penned, “My beloved inner child, You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here.”

“I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe,” she added. “You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings.”

She noted, “I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy. You were and will always be enough.”

Concluding on a cheerful note, Khan wrote, “Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech! It’s our birthday goddammit.”

The post received love in the form of likes and tons of birthday wishes from her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity on Gram.

