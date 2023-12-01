Is Mahira Khan gearing up for Indian cinema comeback?

Pakistan’s leading female star Mahira Khan is reportedly gearing up for her Indian cinema comeback with a Malayalam film.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Mahira Khan is all set for her pan-Indian cinema debut with a Malayalam-language title ‘L2: Empuraan’, opposite veteran superstar Mohanlal.

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan’s showbiz diva, Mahira, who previously won over the Indian audience with her charm and skills in ‘Raees’, opposite Shahrukh Khan, is now all set to star in a Malayalam film. The development came in after the Bombay High Court of India removed the ban on Pakistani artists from working in the country.

Reportedly, she will feature as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the second part of the ‘Lucifer’ trilogy, and sequel of the same-titled action-thriller by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, written by Murali Gopy.

Apart from the two, the title will also see Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their roles from the previous film.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Mahira Khan tied the knot with entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, earlier this year.

It is pertinent to note here that Sukumaran and his journalist wife Supriya Menon are close friends with Mahira and her husband. Recently, a picture of both couples, vacationing together in the Maldives with a friend, also went viral on social media.

