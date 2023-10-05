Hardest yet easiest decision: Mahira Khan expresses gratitude for love & prayers

Days after tying the knot with entrepreneur Salim Karim, A-list actor Mahira Khan expressed gratitude towards fans and friends for all the love and prayers.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Mahira Khan penned a gratitude note to her well-wishers for the endless love and support on her wedding to beau Salim Karim earlier this week, as she requested everyone to remember her little family in prayers.

“Thank you thank you for the love and prayers. I am in constant shukr. Alhumdulilah,” she wrote in the text story with a series of prayer and heart emojis.

Khan continued, “I will be sharing more moments and days of joy with all of you.. I’m slow with tech so bare with me (sic.).” “I do ask for your prayers for me, Azzu and Salim.. in what was the hardest yet easiest decision of my life. I love you all so very much. Grateful. Always,” concluded the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, on Sunday.

In the viral pictures and video from the ceremony, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

