Mahira Khan honoured with Recognition Award in UK Parliament

Pakistan’s female superstar Mahira Khan has been honoured with the Award of Recognition in the UK Parliament.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In recognition of her significant contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador, A-list actor Mahira Khan was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Parliament on Wednesday.

Khan was honoured with the award in a ceremony, hosted by Afzal Khan MP, at the House of Parliament London, UK, with support from British parliamentarians, and was attended by several prominent figures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Qureshi (@faridqureshi_uk)

Receiving the award, a visibly emotional Khan acknowledged the support of her family, including her parents, brother, and son, throughout her career. The actor reflected on the significance of women’s empowerment in her career and mentioned that the award was a matter of honour and pride for her.

The ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star later turned to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude for the recognition and achievement.

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the top female superstars in the country.

Apart from a number of superhit dramas and films, including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ to her credit, the stunner also boasts Bollywood movie, ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in her filmography.

Also Read: Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s ‘Love Guru’ gets a release date