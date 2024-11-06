Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s ‘Love Guru’ gets a release date

Pakistan’s female superstar Mahira Khan has finally announced the release date of her hotly-anticipated Lollywood film ‘Love Guru’, co-starring Humayun Saeed.

During her recent outing at a fundraising meet and greet in the UK, Mahira Khan, who was busy with the second spell of ‘Love Guru’ in London, spilt the beans on her next project as well as the release date of the film.

“It is only for this one film that I have been shooting for, for the last month and a half, Love Guru, with Humayun Saeed,” she told the media reporters at the fundraiser event.

Upon being asked about its release slate, Khan replied, “It will be released on Eid.”

If reports are to go by, Khan and Saeed will be joined by showbiz starlet Ramsha Khan and Ahmad Ali Butt to play pivotal roles in the film.

While more details about the much-buzzed project have been kept tightly under the wrap, reports suggest that celebrated actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry penned the story of ‘Love Guru’, whereas, ace film director Nadeem Baig helms the direction of the title.

DOP Suleman Razzaq (of ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘Parey Hut Love’ fame) is responsible for the cinematography of the movie.

The Eid release is backed by ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus of Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.