Mahira Khan gushes over ‘Raees’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistan’s female superstar Mahira Khan gushed over Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she shared the screen in ‘Raees’.

During her recent outing at a fundraising meet and greet in the UK, Mahira Khan was asked in a rapid-fire segment to share one quality or attribute of Pakistani and Indian film stars that their millions of fans don’t know about.

Speaking about Fahad Mustafa, Khan disclosed, “I don’t if you guys know this, but his sense of humour is very dry and satirical. It is very British, quite similar to me.”

When asked about an unknown trait of superstar Humayun Saeed, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star divulged that she has finished filming with him recently and added, “He is a child. He does not look like a child, he definitely looks like a man, but he is actually like a distracted child on the set.”

Finally revealing one trait about SRK, Khan gushed, “What’s beautiful about Shah Rukh is that you feel very important [while talking to him]. Because when you talk to him or message him and he replies, he is very specific to you.”

Notably, Mahira Khan shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut, Rahul Dholakia’s crime actioner ‘Raees’ (2017). The title was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and garnered overall positive reviews from the critics.

