Tom Hardy breaks silence on ‘Pride & Prejudice’ audition

Hollywood star Tom Hardy has finally addressed the long-standing rumours of him auditioning for Mr. Darcy, the iconic role which was eventually played by Matthew Macfadyen in Joe Wright’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Out and about for the promotions of his latest film, ‘Havoc’, last week, actor Tom Hardy used the opportunity to break his silence on the audition buzz of ‘Pride & Prejudice’, as Joe Wright’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless romance tale has also been re-released in theatres.

When asked whether it’s true that he auditioned for Mr. Darcy in the film, Hardy clarified, “No, I didn’t actually get an audition.”

“I was told categorically by a lovely producer that ‘all women have an image or a vision of what Mr Darcy looks like and I’m afraid, Tom, you just aren’t it’,” he recalled with a brief laugh. “That’s showbiz!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy Variations (@tomhardyvariations)

Notably, Joe Wright’s critically acclaimed and commercially hit retelling of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel ‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005), starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in lead roles, is back in theatres after 20 years of its initial release, to mark the 250th birth anniversary of the English novelist.

Also Read: ‘Pride & Prejudice’ hits new Box Office milestone on theatrical return

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hardy is most recently seen in Netflix’s action thriller ‘Havoc’, written and directed by Gareth Evans. The title premiered on the streaming giant earlier this week.