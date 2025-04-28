‘Pride & Prejudice’ hits new Box Office milestone on theatrical return

English filmmaker Joe Wright’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic, ‘Pride & Prejudice’, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in lead roles, has achieved a new Box Office milestone, as the romance drama returned to theatres 20 years after its original release.

Joe Wright’s critically acclaimed and commercially hit retelling of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel ‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005) is back in theatres after 20 years, to mark the 250th birth anniversary of English novelist, and it has been proved that the timeless romance tale is just as loved by the audience today as it was two decades ago.

The title, which was among the Top 25 highest-grossing movies of 2005, is going strong at the Box Office yet again and has managed to achieve an all-new milestone with re-release haul, confirmed the numbers reported by foreign media.

Made on a budget of $28 million and with initial Box Office earnings of more than $120 million, ‘Pride & Prejudice’ collections are now officially above $130 million, with a domestic total of $42 million, combined with $88 million of overseas markets.

Notably, one of the highest-earning adaptations of an Austen classic, ‘Pride & Prejudice’, is also one of the most-praised films in cinema history, with a massive 87% ‘certified fresh’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to a 89% score from audiences, averaged from 250,000 users.

