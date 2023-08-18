Wedding bells for Mahira Khan? Manager breaks silence

A-list actor Mahira Khan’s manager has finally responded to the reports of the actor’s wedding to rumoured beau Salim Karim next month.

In the latest turn of events, a local tabloid reported that Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor Mahira Khan is getting married for the second time next month, to her old and close friend Salim Karim – CEO of a Pakistan-based startup.

The report also claimed that the wedding ceremony of the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star and her rumoured businessman beau will be held at a serene hill station in Punjab, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Responding to the wedding rumours, Mahira’s manager and team member Anushay Talha Khan termed it ‘irresponsible journalism’, without confirming or refuting the reports.

In a conversation with a local news outlet, Anushay said that these reports were published without an official statement from the actor’s family or team members.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari before the couple got divorced in 2015. She has a son Azlan with him.

A few years ago, there were reports that Khan and Karim tied the knot in a Turkiye ceremony, however, the actor denied those reports.

