Mahira Khan speaks up against child labour

A-list actor Pakistan, Mahira Khan joined the appeal of Nadia Jamil, to raise her voice in a minor housemaid, Rizwana’s torture case.

In a video message shared by Jamil on her social media handles, Mahira Khan said, “Child labour is illegal, wrong and unethical. For God’s sake, for the future of these kids and Pakistan, try your best to stop this curse.”

The actor continued that her complaint is not towards the financially deprived parents, who under certain circumstances have to send their kids to work to support the cost of living, but to the elite, powerful and educated households who exploit their social and economic conditions to their benefit.

She added, “This appeal of mine is to people like me and you, the people like us who are in positions of power, who have platforms, voices and are lucky enough that we don’t have to sell our children to beg and plead, nor do we have to send our children to the places or houses which are unknown to us, where – God forbid – our children are abused or tortured.”

“My appeal is for all of us to speak out, for lawmakers to provide enough so these children don’t have to go and work, and of course, most importantly, when there are cases like Rizwana, there MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY!” Khan urged.

It is pertinent to mention that before Khan, A-list actors like Wahaj Ali, Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi and others had strongly condemned the brutal torture on 14-year-old Rizwana, by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad.

Rizwana Torture Case

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her minor maid after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

In the latest development, the civil judge’s wife Somia Asim, who was taken into custody on August 7, was sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days, after the court presided by Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi heard the arguments.

The court has directed the police to present her again on August 22.

