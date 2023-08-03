Maryam Nawaz inquires after teenage housemaid Rizwana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inquired after teenage housemaid Rizwana, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz visited General Hospital Lahore and talked to the 14-year-old Rizwana.

The teenage Rizwana told Maryam Nawaz that the house owner used to beat her with sticks and throw acid at her. She also demanded that the judge’s wife should be treated the same way she treated the teenage Rizwana.

Talking to the media after meeting Rizwana, this case is one that came in the limelight and there are several cases that have not been reported out of fear. She said that strict action should be taken against the alleged suspects no matter how influential they are.

Earlier, caretaker Health Minister of Punjab Professor Javed Ikram claimed that the minor housemaid Rizwana was likely poisoned but it’s was not confirmed.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the Rizwana torture case. He summoned the housemaid torture report from caretaker chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.