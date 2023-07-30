PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of Rizwana torture case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the Rizwana torture case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz summoned the housemaid torture report from caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He told the caretaker CM to ensure the best medical facilities for Rizwana. He also ordered the CM to bring those who are involved in the case to justice regardless of their designation.

PM Shehbaz said that the police should investigate without any pressure as the suspects of the torture do not deserve any leniency.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made sure to the parents of Rizwana that they will get justice.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.