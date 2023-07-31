Minor housemaid Rizwana was poisoned, claims health minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister of Punjab Professor Javed Ikram claimed that the minor housemaid Rizwana was likely poisoned but it’s not confirmed yet, ARY News reported.

“تشدد کے ذمہ داروں سے صلح کی ضرورت نہیں” نگراں وزیر صحت پنجاب ڈاکٹر جاوید اکرم#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/eYvJCWEfW7 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 31, 2023

Talking to the media the Health Minister said, that teenage victim Rizwana’s condition is getting better gradually but her health is still uncertain as there is severe blood deficiency in her body and it was decided to infuse blood into her today.

He said that the government is making efforts to save Rizwana’s life and the social welfare department has taken her responsibility. Rizwana will be sent to a rehabilitation home, he added.

Professor Javed Ikram said that it is unfortunate that she was bearing the torture for six months but the authorities will take strict action against the suspects as per the law.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the Rizwana torture case. As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz also summoned the housemaid torture report from caretaker chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.