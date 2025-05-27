Mahira Khan: Pakistani woman makes history at Cambridge

Pakistan’s Dr. Mahira Khan has set a new milestone by becoming the country’s first woman to earn a PhD in Material Science and Metallurgy from the prestigious University of Cambridge.

Dr. Mahira Khan began her academic journey with an engineering degree from Pakistan and later pursued advanced studies in Germany and France under the highly competitive Erasmus Mundus Scholarship program.

Her doctoral research focused on 2D materials, exploring solutions to challenges in modern electronics.

During her PhD, she gained expertise in nano-fabrication, a cutting-edge field crucial to the development of next-generation devices.

Dr. Mahira Khan’s achievement marks a significant moment for Pakistani women in the STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), highlighting their growing impact on global research and innovation.

Her success not only brings pride to Pakistan but also serves as a powerful inspiration for young women aspiring to excel in science and technology.