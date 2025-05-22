Pakistan should focus on its own film industry: Mahira Khan

Superstar Mahira Khan suggests that her fraternity focus on strengthening Pakistan’s film industry rather than seeking opportunities in Bollywood.

Out and about to promote her forthcoming movie ‘Love Guru’, with co-star Humayun Saeed, in the U.S., Mahira Khan, who has previously starred in the Bollywood film ‘Raees’, was asked about her stance on working across the border again, amid the calls to ban Pakistani artists from working in India, following the Pahalgam attack.

“I think we need to focus inwards and on our own industries as we are,” Khan responded.

She continued, “Generally, I am not a person who believes in cancel culture, and I’m talking broadly. I do not believe in boycotts and bans. But of course, the situation is such that you feel emotional as you’re very attached to your country. However, instead of using such strong stances, I think it is important that we invest in us.”

“Let’s start investing in us,” she reiterated.

As for the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, ‘Love Guru’ is headlined by the blockbuster on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, along with Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

The title is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction.

‘Love Guru’, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eid-ul-Adha.

