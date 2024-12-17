Mahira Khan recalls being offered ‘Heeramandi’ 15 years ago

Pakistan’s female superstar Mahira Khan disclosed that she was offered veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ almost 15 years ago when she was not even an actor.

In her recent outing on a radio show, Mahira Khan divulged that she was initially proposed with the idea of starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ film, almost 15 years ago, when she was working as a VJ.

“This was way before I was an actor and even before Azlan (her son) was born,” Khan shared when asked by the host about Bhansali’s statement, regarding wanting to cast Mahira and Fawad Khan in his passion project.

The ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star revealed that she first met title’s story writer Moin Baig, at a designer’s store in Karachi, after being referenced by her friend. According to the actor, Baig could see a Madhubala in her and scheduled a meeting between her and Bhansali, when she was visiting India for her friend’s wedding.

“I met Bhansali, it was a lovely day, and at that time he told me about Heeramandi, and was excited, to somehow make me a part of it,” she recalled. “But it didn’t work out, because it was in the works as a film at that time.”

Khan mentioned that despite being a huge fan of the filmmaker’s work, since forever, she couldn’t collaborate with him later, due to political tension between the neighbouring countries.

Notably, the eight-episodic launching season of Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh, premiered on streaming giant Netflix earlier this year.

The show has been renewed for season 2 on the OTT platform.