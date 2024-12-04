Mahira Khan opens up on her battle with depression

Pakistan’s female superstar Mahira Khan opened up on her battle with depression, emphasizing the importance of a support system and the right medical help in this journey.

In a new interview with a digital media outlet, Mahira Khan got honest about her long battle with depression and highlighted the importance of seeking the right medical help for treating mental illnesses like any other physical disease.

“I was really, really depressed, it was dark for me,” she began to recall. “And people would say things like, ‘Look what all you have… Look at who you are… Look at what your life is like’. But it didn’t register.”

“This is not something you say to someone [battling depression], because they can’t help it,” Khan requested.

“Actually, it’s a disease. It’s a chemical imbalance. And there are triggers to it,” continued the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star. “There could be something major that could have happened in your life which triggered it.”

“But be it depression, bipolarity, manic or any other kind of mental illness, these are all diseases, and have medicines given for them. There are different treatments that need to be taken,” she emphasized.

Further speaking about her healing journey, Khan added, “The thing that got me out of it initially was the medication. The other thing was my support system, which is very important. You need that… you need someone’s hand to hold onto.” The actor mentioned that her family and friends stood by her during the tough time.

“Also, in order to detach the shame and stigma attached to anything including mental health, it is important to start talking about it. And when you do that, you start getting support also from those who have dealt with it,” she explained. “I did that and I’ve had so many people come up to me and say thank you. They would ask me about what I did or whom I went to for depression. The amount of people that I’ve sent to different psychiatrists and therapists is insane.”

To conclude, Khan urged, “It’s important that if you’re suffering and you’re in pain, you go see somebody. You must take help because there is help and there’s good help over here.”