Mahira Khan has shared details of her recent meeting with King Charles III, revealing what left the biggest impression on her after their conversation at the British Asian Trust’s annual dinner in London.

The actor attended the prestigious event on Tuesday, June 9, as an ambassador for mental health in Pakistan for the British Asian Trust.

A day after the gathering, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to reflect on the evening and her interaction with the British monarch.

Sharing a series of photographs from the event, the star described the dinner as “an evening of powerful conversations” with people committed to creating positive change across South Asia.

The actress highlighted the importance of her role as a mental health ambassador and praised the work being carried out by the British Asian Trust.

“I am proud to be the ambassador for Mental Health in Pakistan for the incredible @thebritishasiantrust. The work they do, reaching millions of people, breaking stigma and creating spaces for healing means a lot to me personally,” she wrote.

However, it was her meeting with King Charles III that drew the most attention from fans.

Reflecting on their conversation, Mahira wrote, “Also got to meet and speak with King Charles III. And what I walked away with was this — he genuinely cares. You could feel it in the way he listened and in the questions he asked.”

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and support. Actor Aiman Khan was among those praising Mahira, commenting, “Always making us proud.”