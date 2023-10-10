Happiest bride Mahira Khan takes to dance floor on her mehendi night

A-list actor and the happiest bride Mahira Khan takes over the dance floor with her friends and now-husband Salim Karim on her mehendi night.

The newest showbiz bride, Mahira Khan continues to treat her millions of fans in the social world with intimate glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities, and the latest to come out from her wedding album to Instagram were the sneak peeks of the glitzy, starry mehendi night amid friends and family.

In the pictures shared from the private affair, which took place on September 29, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star looked breathtakingly beautiful, wearing her custom-made purple polki peshwas by Pakistani designer duo, Menahel and Mehreen paired with a burnt orange dupatta. The gorgeous fit was further accentuated by her minimal, dewy makeup, kundan-studded jewels and her motia-adorned long braid.

View this post on Instagram

On the other hand, her groom looked dapper in an all-white look.

The A-lister also shared the official film of the night by celebrity photo and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah, which captured the elated bride, her husband, and family members enjoying the moments while her friends including showbiz stars Sheheryar Munawar and Momal Sheikh, lit the stage as they danced the night away on the glitzy musical night.

The pictures and video are now viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over the thoughtfully curated looks of Khan for each of her wedding events.

View this post on Instagram

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, earlier this month.

In the viral pictures and video from the ceremony, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

