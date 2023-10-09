‘Pyari Muni…’: Sheheryar Munawar pens a heartfelt note on BFF Mahira Khan’s wedding

A-list actor-producer Sheheryar Munawar penned a heartfelt note for his BFF and ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ co-star Mahira Khan on her wedding with Salim Karim.

The ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star Sheheryar Munawar, who was among the very few attendees of the intimate wedding ceremony of Khan, turned to his Instagram account on Saturday with some inside glimpses from the private affair and warm note for his Muni – the nickname of her character Manizeh from their film.

With the 10-picture and video gallery, featuring their bond over the years, Munawar wrote, “Meri Pyari Muni, from our first meeting a decade ago when you asked me who i was and what business i had being there ( you have a knack for setting the tone in the first meeting ) to dancing all night and pouring our hearts out to each other, knowing we both have “halka paits” … “but mahira this one you can’t tell anyone” – “sherry i’ll kill you if you tell anyone – and i mean ANYONE”, From having different methods 🙄 and annoying each other on sets to being each others confidants and support system on the toughest ones, From Competing to be @asimrazatvf favourite child to standing up for each other when it comes to everyone else – it’s been a beautiful journey, one i wouldn’t want to be on with anyone else.”

He continued, “As you embark on a new journey, here’s celebrating you and wishing you all the love and magic the universe has to offer!”

“Even though i’ve shared the wedding stage with you on film so many times and was making fun of people for crying at the mehndi – seeing you walk down that aisle had me bawling,” the actor shared.

He concluded the note with, “You and saleem both looked beautiful and you both lucked out ❤️ Shadi Mubarik Pyari Muni 😘”

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, earlier this month.

In the viral pictures and video from the ceremony, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

