Mahmood Moulvi appointed IPP Sindh president

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mahmood Moulvi has been appointed the president of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, ARY News reported on Friday.

IPP Secretary Aamer Mehmood Kiani issued a notification regarding the appointment of Mahmood Moulvi as the party’s Sindh president.

The notification was issued after the consultation of IPP Patron in chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan.

In May, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi had announced parting ways with the party.

The MNA had announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

On Wednesday, Moulvi said he will decide about joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (PPP) founded by Jahangir Tareen after ‘istikhara’ prayers.

Mahmood Moulvi, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, clarified that he has not yet decided to join Jahangir Tareen-led IPP. He added that he will make the final decision regarding IPP in a few days.

محمود مولوی نے پرویز خٹک اور شاہ محمود قریشی سے متعلق بڑی خبر دے دی#ARYNews #11thHour pic.twitter.com/Jz6CpcS3FX — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 21, 2023

‘I will decide about joining IPP after offering istikhara prayers. I told people that Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi have not formally joined IPP. Ismail and Zaidi can tell people by themselves regarding their formal joining in IPP.”

He said that Pervez Khattak is also forming his own political party and contacting several politicians. Moulvi said that there is a difference in the politics of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Moulvi predicted that IPP would be successful in Punjab and Pervez Khattak’s party in KP.