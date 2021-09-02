Main gate of Hyderabad’s historical Pakka Qila collapses

HYDERABAD: The main entrance gate of legendary Pakka Qila (Pakka Fort) that had various dynasties ruling and adding to its glory, has collapsed today during construction work, ARY News reported.

The central gate of Pakka Qila was being removed for the renovation works when it crumbled and fell, ARY News was told.

The gate collapsed because the workers appointed to carry out the job were unskilled. However, despite it being a densely populated region, no life losses have been reported due to the incident.

Met Office issues rain alert for local govt, health departments

Separately today to look forward to in Hyderabad, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a rain alert for local government institutions and the health department advising preparations to meet any emergency situation.

The Met Office has forecast likely heavy rainfall in Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions and Sanghar district of Sindh today.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta and Badin the met office has also warned.