Sajal Aly steals the show in fresh teaser of ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’

A-list actor Sajal Aly stole the show from acclaimed actors Humayun Saeed and Sanam Saeed in the recently released fresh teaser of their hotly anticipated mega serial ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’.

An all-new teaser of the long-awaited drama serial, ‘Main Manto Nahi Hon’, focused around the lead characters of Sajal Aly – a bold, fearless, and unapologetically blunt college student, and Humayun Saeed – her Manto-inspired professor, who is shaped by his ideals and not fear, was released on Saturday, fuelling the intrigue and excitement of drama lovers, for what to expect from this masterpiece.

Besides the lead characters, the new teaser also provides a fairly good glimpse of the character played by versatile artist Sanam Saeed, a graceful college professor and seemingly the on-screen wife of Humayun.

Besides the lead trio, the ensemble cast of the play also features Saima Noor, Azaan Sami Khan, Usman Peerzada, Asif Raza Mir, Nameer Khan, Saba Faisal and Hajra Yamin among others.

The script of ‘Main manto Nahi Hoon’ is penned by veteran playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, while the eminent cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, is back in the director’s chair to helm the project.

Backed by Saeed, under his production banner Six Sigma Plus, the serial is coming soon on ARY Digital.

