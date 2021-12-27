Maira Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Actor Maira Khan took to the social media application Instagram to share her latest TikTok video which is going viral.

The viral TikTok video sees the actor lip-syncing and mimicking the famous “Hips Don’t Lie” song by the Grammy Award-winning singer Shakira.

The footage got hundreds of likes from its users. They took to the comment section to mention how beautiful she looked and laud her mimicking skills.

With at least 250,000 followers and counting on Instagram, she takes to the social media application by sharing the pictures of her photoshoots along with videos of her projects and trips to exotic locations.

Recently, she shared a series of pictures and videos from her Europe trip. The clicks got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

The actor and model received praise for her splendid performances in several super hit projects namely Noor ul Ain, Babban Khala Ki Betiyann, Cheekh, Bulbulay, Bewafa and Jalan.

She was nominated for the ARY Film Award for Best Star Debut Female award for her work in the film Chambaili

