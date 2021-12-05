Sunday, December 5, 2021
Major Akram Shaheed paid tribute on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: A tribute has been paid to the 1971 War hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Shared with the hashtag of Our Martyrs Our Heroes, the DG ISPR posted a message on Twitter to pay tribute to Major Akram Shaheed over his supreme sacrifice.

Born on April 4, 1938, in Gujrat, Major Akram Shaheed had initially joined Pakistan Army as a non-commissioned officer and later was promoted as 2nd Lt in Frontier Force Regiment.

He participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Akram Shaheed presented the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war with India while defending the motherland in the Zafarwal sector.

Major Akram Shaheed was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.

