Major Babar embrace martyrdom, three terrorists killed in Zhob IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A major of the security forces on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Zhob District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the security forces conducted a joint operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Zhob district.

During the operation, the army’s media wing said that three terrorists were killed while Major Babar Khan embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, the security officials recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from slain terrorists.

The forces will stand by the nation to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace of Balochistan.

Earlier on April 29, four terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district.

The security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber district on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the security forces killed four terrorists, including Qari Wajid aka Qari Biryal and Raziq. Meanwhile, the troops also destroyed hideouts of the terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.