Three terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday gunned down three terrorists involved in numerous terrorist activities including the recent abduction of District and Sessions Judge in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the security forces conducted a joint operation on the reported presence of terrorists on 2nd May 2024.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were gunned down. The killed terrorists have been identified as, ringleader Azmat alias Azmati, Karamat alias Hanzla and Rehan,” the ISPR added.

It said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including the recent abduction of the District & Sessions Judge of South Waziristan District.

Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier on April 29, Four terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district.

The security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber district on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the security forces killed four terrorists, including Qari Wajid aka Qari Biryal and Raziq. Meanwhile, the troops also destroyed hideouts of the terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.