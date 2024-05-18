Bishkek violence: Deputy PM Dar likely to visit Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has decided to travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to assist stranded Pakistani students, who were subjected to mob violence, leaving at least five injured, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Deputy PM Dar will leave for Bishkek early morning to meet with Kyrgyz authorities and work towards resolving the issue of Pakistani students who are stranded in the country.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar said that the government had established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students in Bishkek, amidst the incidents of mob violence.

While calling the reports of mob attacks on students “extremely concerning”, the foreign minister instructed the Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.

Violent clashes have erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended this morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Pakistan envoy’s message

Hasan Zaigham, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said that the Pakistani Embassy is actively working to address the issues faced by students following the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

He said this in a video statement regarding the current situation of Pakistani students in the Kyrgyz Republic and the measures undertaken by the Pakistani Embassy to support them.

He said that the Pakistan Mission in Bishkek has responded to over five hundred phone calls received on emergency telephone numbers so far.

The Pakistan Ambassador noted that certain local extremist elements have targeted hostels and private residences of international students in Bishkek.

Hassan Zaigham informed that a Pakistani student named Shahzaib is presently receiving treatment at Kyrgyz National Hospital and is considered to be out of danger.

Kyrgyz authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a few suspects have also been apprehended.

Amir Muqam to visit Bishkek

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Shari has directed Federal Minister Amir Muqam to immediately travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to assist and rescue the Pakistani students affected by the recent violence.

On the direction of the prime minister, Engineer Amir Muqam will leave for Bishkek tonight, a press release issued by the PM House said.

Amir Muqam will meet with high level government officials in Bishkek to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani students.