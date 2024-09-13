Major development emerges in PIA flight restoration to Europe, UK

KARACHI: In an effort to restore Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the UK and European countries have gained momentum as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) engages in technical discussions with British and European Union (EU) authorities, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the multiple technical sessions have been conducted in the past two days between CAA and EU officials.

These online sessions lasted for several hours, focusing on the steps required to lift the ban on PIA flights in Europe and the UK.

CAA officials shared progress reports, stressing that all the targets set by the EU and UK have been met, and urged the authorities to allow PIA’s resumption in these regions.

The government is keen to revive PIA operations in Europe and the UK before finalizing its privatization process, as confirmed by CAA sources.

Earlier this year, PIA has ‘begun’ preparation for flight operations for United Kingdom (UK).

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

As per details, the PIA is hoping to get nod for the UK flights and it has decided to operate weekly 22 flights for the kingdom.

In this context, the PIA has sought bids for in-flight catering services at London, Manchester and Birmingham airports. The intended companies have been asked to submit their technical and financial proposals by June 27, 2024.