Shocking details emerged in Karachi minors’ abuse case

KARACHI: Further developments have revealed the shocking case of child sexual abuse that emerged from Qayyumabad, Karachi, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a local juice vendor identified as Shabbir Ahmed was arrested for allegedly committing child sexual abuse, on the complaint of the parents of two minor girls aged 10 and 12.



After the detention and interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect had sexually assaulted over 100 minor girls between the ages of 5 and 12. The suspect, originally from Abbottabad, came to Karachi in 2011 and established a juice cart in 2016.

The suspect would offer children money or gifts and take them to a rented house to assault.

According to police interrogation, the suspect had made a diary listing the names and details of his victim children and recorded videos of the abuse. Police officials recovered over 100 videos from his mobile phone and found more than 200 on his USB device.

The turning point came when a brave young victim survived, secretly took the USB and handed it to a shopkeeper. This led to the arrest of the suspect by the residents, and he was handed over to the police after being subjected to physical punishment.

Read More: Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ two minors in Karachi



The suspect is currently in custody of police on a five-day physical remand as investigators work to find whether he acted alone or was part of any network.

So far, four victims have been officially found, including two sisters. Medical examinations are ongoing, and further inquiries are being conducted to uncover the full scope of the case.

The incident has deeply shaken the city, sparking widespread outrage and urgent calls for justice on social media. It has also triggered renewed scrutiny of existing child protection systems. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.