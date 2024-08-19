Major power breakdown halts operations at Dhabeji

KARACHI: A significant power breakdown occurred at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, leading to a complete halt in all pumping activities, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the breakdown, which was caused by a failure in the K-Electric power supply, happened at 8:10 PM.

This disruption could potentially affect the water supply to various parts of the city, as Dhabeji Pumping Station is a crucial facility for water distribution in Karachi.

Efforts to restore power and resume normal operations are underway.

Last month, the water supply to Karachi from Dhabeji Pumping Station was affected after a sudden power breakdown by the K-Electric, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said.

The spokesperson of the corporation said that after back pressure of water, a 72-inch pipeline was busted.

“After receiving information about the line being affected, the KW&SC officials reached the spot and inspected the affected line,” the spokesperson added

He added that on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer KWSC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the concerned officers and directed that the restoration work of the affected lines should be completed on an emergency basis so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of problems.