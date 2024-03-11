Major reshuffle in Sindh police, bureaucracy on the cards

KARACHI: The newly formed government in Sindh is preparing to carry out a major reshuffle in police department and civil administration, with Ghulam Nabi Memon set to become Inspector-General of Police (IGP) once again.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has recommended Ghulam Nabi Memon for the Sindh IGP post following approval from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership.

Meanwhile, Asif Haider Shah’s name has been finalised for Sindh Chief Secretary slot. He has served as Commissioner Karachi and Hyderabad.

CM Shah had termed the law and order situation in rural and urban parts of the province extremely unsatisfactory, saying that he has decided to make a major reshuffle in the police department and civil administration.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister conceded that the security situation in Karachi and rural areas, particularly in riverine belt, was alarming and that he was not satisfied with the law-and-order situation in the province.

“I have decided to make a major reshuffle in the police department,” he said and added that major changes would also be made in district administrations after formation of his cabinet following the presidential election.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that around 10 members of the Sindh cabinet would take oath in the first phase.

Sources said Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Saeed Ghani, and others would be part of the provincial cabinet.