Major storm averted in Gwadar but coast residents determine damages

GWADAR: The dreaded sea storm has drifted off of Gwadar coast as the system has dissipated from its proximity but the earlier battering of waves caused damages to boats and houses of the coast residents whose restoration and clearing is underway, ARY News reported.

The people have begun enumerating the broken boats and to clear away their remnants from the sea. Also, the power that had been cut for the past 36 hours has begun restoring partly in the area.

It is pertinent to note that the Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani, said that around 40 boats of fishermen and some 30 house in Pasni and Ganz areas due to waves battering.

Due to cyclone,15-20houses in Pasni have been damaged & 8-10 houses have been damaged in Ganz area. Moreover, around 40 boats of Fishermen have also been damaged #PDMA rescue & assistance services on height.

Emergency has been imposed in hospitals.

Govt services on Alert — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) October 2, 2021

Taking yesterday to Twitter, the provincial govt spokesperson said rescue and assistance teams were have been on high alert to deal with untoward incidents.

TROPICAL CYCLONE 125KM AWAY FROM GWADAR: PMD

It was yesterday reported that a tropical cyclone Shaheen was 470 kilometers away from Karachi and 125kms from Gwadar, quoting MET office.

According to a seventh alert issued from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone storm, Shaheen, has been transformed into an intense cyclone that will move towards Oman after crossing the coastal belt of Balochistan today.

The met office alert said that wind thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan until October 03.

