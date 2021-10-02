Tropical cyclone 125km away from Gwadar: PMD

KARACHI: A tropical cyclone Shaheen is 470 kilometers away from Karachi and 125kms from Gwadar, MET office said in its latest alert on Saturday.

According to a seventh alert issued from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone storm, Shaheen, has been transformed into an intense cyclone that will move towards Oman after crossing the coastal belt of Balochistan today.

The met office alert said that wind thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan until October 03.

While light rain and isolated thunderstorm could be witnessed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu districts of the Sindh province.

The met office said that the sea condition would remain very rough till October 03 and advised the fishermen against venturing out in the sea during the period.

Read more: TROPICAL CYCLONE MOVES TOWARDS MAKRAN: PMD

Earlier on Friday, the MET office ruled out the chances of stormy rain in Karachi, in its latest weather forecast, as the tropical cyclone is moving toward Makran coastal belt.

“Chances of stormy rain have decreased, however moderate to heavy showers with strong winds are expected to lash Karachi,” the MET office said in its latest forecast.

