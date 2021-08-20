Making investors happy my primary duty, says finance minister

KARACHI: Marking the three years of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Friday that to allay the reservations of investors and traders is his primary concern so people are happy, ARY News reported.

It is our primary duty to keep traders and investors happy so they bring in more investments into the country, said finance minister Shaukat Tarin, addressing a session of traders and investors in Karachi. If you’re happy, your head offices will be happy which will translate into more investments, he said.

We have charted out small-, medium- and long-term projects to reform the economy of the country.

“Keep faith in us,” he said, adding that the sole purpose of his appointment was to keep investors happy and satisfied. We have conducted an assesment last week on what we had set out to do, what we have so far acheived, and what we failed to do, he said.

We have shared the readings of that assesment with Prime Minister Imran Khan as well, he said.

The focus was the reservations by the traders, sectors like energy, agriculture and industries, as well as CPEC project, Shaukat Tarin said.

Karachi traders demand govt to allow businesses on Friday, Sunday

Separately, the All Karachi Traders Anjuman-i-Tajiran has urged the Sindh government to allow commercial activity on Friday and Sunday this week after the three-day closure on account of Ashura.

Markets and commercial centers in the metropolis are shut on Fridays and Sundays, which are observed as ‘safe days’ each week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Ilyas Memon, president of the traders association, called on the provincial government to ease the Covid-19 restrictions and allow businesses to operate this Friday and Sunday.