Makkah Terrace’s illegal portions razed, SBCA tells SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has informed Sindh High Court (SHC) that illegal portions of Makkah Terrace, a residential building situated on Karachi’s Preedy Street in Saddar, ARY News reported.

A report submitted by the SBCA in the court during the hearing of implementation on the SHC orders on Makkah Terrace stated that the building has been handed over to the building for renovation after razing illegal portions.

“Now it is the responsibility of the builder to renovate the building,” the SBCA lawyer said. During the hearing, the lawyer of the builder pleaded with the court to pass orders for the restoration of electricity, gas and water connections.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench said the utility connections cannot be restored before the completion certificate of the building. The court also ordered the builder to complete renovation of the premises within 60 days, get a completion certificate and only then orders for restoration of utility connections will be passed.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

It must be noted that in November, last year, the SHC while ordering action against the four-storey portion of Makkah Terrace had remarked that whatever is illegal should be demolished and a report should be submitted within a month.

