Malaika Arora loses calm on teenage boy; asks for mother’s number

Bollywood diva and reality TV judge Malaika Arora lost her cool on a 16-year-old contestant, for his inappropriate gestures during a dance performance.

In a widely-circulated clip from the new dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’ season 2, co-judge Malaika Arora is seen losing her temper at a 16-year-old contestant, who allegedly made inappropriate gestures and moves directed towards her, during his performance at the launch episode.

“Please give me your mother’s phone number,” Arora, 51, told Naveen Shah, 16, from Uttar Pradesh, after his audition round performance, which featured several suggestive gestures directed at the co-judge.

“You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses,” added the visibly displeased and upset Arora, before her fellow judge and ace choreographer Ramo D’Souza intervened, to diffuse the situation.

Shah’s fellow contestants also questioned his behaviour, however, the situation was later under control after the contestant’s father was called on the stage.

It is worth noting here that Malaika Arora is a mother to a 22-year-old son, Arhaan, from her 18-year-long marriage with fellow actor Arbaaz Khan. They announced separation in 2016, citing compatibility issues, and their divorce was finalized the following year.