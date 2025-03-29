Malaika Arora shares shocking fan encounter: “I was scared!”

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood star known for her unmatched style, grace, and charm, recently shared a wild story about her craziest fan experience.

From sizzling dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya to being a fitness and fashion icon, Malaika Arora has firmly established herself as a trendsetter in the industry.

Whether as a judge on reality shows or as an entrepreneur, Malaika Arora continues to inspire millions. But not every moment in her career has been glamour and glitz – some have been downright unsettling.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Malaika Arora opened up about one of her most bizarre fan encounters.

She recalled, “I remember I was getting ready upstairs and when I came down to the living room, there was someone sitting there. I had no idea who they were. It was a woman, and she was just sitting there. She came to tell me something, but honestly, I got a little scared. She had something sharp, like a scissor, in her bag, and it made me feel like something wasn’t right. I stayed calm, but that was definitely the craziest fan experience I’ve had.”

Read More: Malaika Arora loses calm on teenage boy; asks for mother’s number

On the professional front, Malaika Arora continues to make waves across various fields. She recently judged Hip Hop India Season 2, launched her restaurant Scarlett House in Bandra, and featured in her reality show Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika Arora has also made special appearances in songs like Aap Jaisa Koi and Majha Yek Number, and is said to be working on a project in honour of her late father.

From entertainment to entrepreneurship, Malaika Arora remains an influential figure in the industry.

Earlier, Malaika Arora lost her cool on a 16-year-old contestant, for his inappropriate gestures during a dance performance.

In a widely-circulated clip from the new dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’ season 2, co-judge Malaika Arora is seen losing her temper at a 16-year-old contestant, who allegedly made inappropriate gestures and moves directed towards her, during his performance at the launch episode.

“Please give me your mother’s phone number,” Arora, 51, told Naveen Shah, 16, from Uttar Pradesh, after his audition round performance, which featured several suggestive gestures directed at the co-judge.

“You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses,” added the visibly displeased and upset Arora, before her fellow judge and ace choreographer Ramo D’Souza intervened, to diffuse the situation.