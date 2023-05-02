TROLLED: Malaika Arora denies selfie with auto-rickshaw driver; netizens react

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora got brutally trolled by keyboard warriors for denying a selfie with an auto-rickshaw driver.

Malaika Arora is the latest target of online snark after one of her paparazzi videos caught the attention of social users.

A clip shared by an Indian paparazzo account on the photo and video sharing application captured the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ performer when she turned down a request for a selfie from a fan. “He really expected Malla to wait?” the caption on the post read.

In the snippet, an auto-rickshaw driver approached the celebrity for a picture and in order to look his best, the person decided to fix his hair before clicking the photo.

Being visibly irritated with the move, Arora ignored the man and made her way inside without waiting for a selfie.

Reacting to the post, a social user slammed the celebrity saying, “Toh kya wait nhi kar sakti thi kuch seconds ismai kya ho gya (So what, can’t she wait for few moments?).”

“Is Malla the president who cannot wait,” another mocked, while a third commented, “No humanity at all, seriously, so much of attitude.”

“She could have waited…not a big deal,” read another comment.

“They should have some respect and gratitude for the public and fans. I really feel bad for that guy.”

“Don’t give too much respect to this type of celebrities,” an Instagrammer advised otherwise.

