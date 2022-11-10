Malaika Arora sparks engagement rumours

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has netizens curious with her latest Instagram post saying ‘I said YES’.

The ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ performer, on Thursday, sparked speculations of her engagement to long-time beau, Arjun Kapoor. Arora posted a picture of her smiling face on the photo and video sharing application, with a slight focus on her ring finger.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“I said YES,” she teased in the caption followed by a series of red heart emojis, hence leaving her millions of fans and industry colleagues curious about the change in her relationship status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

While a number of social users asked her to clarify her post, her friends in the showbiz industry dropped wishes in the comments section, further giving heat to conjecture around their engagement.

Also read: Malaika Arora reveals marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

However, she soon busted the bubble and clarified that the ‘YES’ was not on the personal end but rather a career front.

The actor has said yes to being a reality TV star with her upcoming series on the streaming portal Disney+ Hotstar. She shared a poster of her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ on the gram and noted, “I said YES 💞💞💞 to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arora detailed that the viewers will get to see her ‘up close and personal, like never before’ in the reality show which will start streaming on December 5.

On another note, the celebrity couple is going strong with their relationship of over five years. Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship public and are frequently spotted together at events and parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Comments