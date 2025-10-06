Malaika opens up about Son, Arhaan, as ex-husband, Arbaaz becomes father again

Mumbai: Actor, filmmaker and Salman Khan’s brother, Arbaaz Khan embraced parenthood again, as he and his wife and makeup artist, Sshura Khan welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. Arbaaz’s ex-wife and popular Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora grabbed the spotlight, when she fondly spoke about her son, Arhaan.

Chaiyya Chaiyya song actress, Malaika Arora attended an interactive JITO Connect event in Hyderabad.

During the candid interaction, one of her fans from the audience asked her about her most favourite icon in the industry.

While answering that, Malaika mentioned that she couldn’t name one, as she has drawn inspiration from several icons.

But she added that if she had to mention her favourite person, then it would be her son. She was quoted as saying:

“There are so many people I’ve looked up to in my years. I mean, I’ve grown up on Malayalam films. My mom is a Malayali… So, I’ve grown up on a staple of Malayalam films. So, I remember, I used to really idolise them. But if you ask me, my most favourite person in the world is my son. He is my most favourite.”

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora first met during a coffee commercial shoot, where the duo felt an instant connection. Slowly and gradually, that connection blossomed into romance.

Reportedly, the duo dated for 5 years before getting married. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998, and in 2002, they embraced parenthood by welcoming their son, Arhaan.

After spending 18 years together, the ex-couple parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Since then, they have kept things friendly in public and focused on raising Arhaan together.

In 2024, Arbaaz had shared a heartfelt Instagram post, in which he had wished his son, Arhaan on his birthday with a sweet message.

After their divorce, Malaika was linked with actor, Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan found love again with makeup artist, Sshura Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December 2023, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

After two years of their marriage, Arbaaz announced Sshura’s pregnancy in June 2025, during an interview with Bombay Times.

The couple welcomed their first child together- a baby girl today. Even though, the couple is yet to announce the birth of their child, multiple media outlets have confirmed the good news.

Malaika Arora is a popular Bollywood actress, who is known for her powerful performances and charming screen presence.

She began her career as a Video Jockey and later shifted to acting. She gained widespread fame for her iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Later, she appeared in hit songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and more.

Apart from films, she has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Nach Baliye, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Best Dancer.