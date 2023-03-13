Malala Yousafzai earns praise for her reply to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

The third-time Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel is in hot waters for his ‘dumb’ joke to Malala Yousafzai, while the latter is sweeping praises for her classy reply.

The Pakistani activist, Yousafzai took the internet by storm on Monday with her debut Oscars outing at the 95th edition of the prestigious evening.

With utmost grace, and poise yet keeping modest stature in place, the youngest Nobel laureate walked the champagne red carpet with husband Asser Malik, in a silver, sequined hood gown by Ralph Lauren paired with some gems and a striking bold lip.

A post shared by Wedding Style and Fashion (@weddingspaparazzi)

A clip from the ceremony, originally shared by broadcaster ABC news on social media, sees the banter between Yousafzai and Kimmel, when the latter approached the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated Documentary Short Film ‘Stranger at the Gate’ and quite irrelevantly asked her a question about the spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

“Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” Jimmy Kimmel questioned, to which, Yousafzai replied after a brief pause, “I only talk about peace.”

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Retweeting the original video, Yousafzai wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Treat people with kindness.”

While the 25-year-old handled the question aptly, a number of social users questioned Kimmel for his ‘dumb’ jokes and also lauded the former for her ‘classy’ response.

Have a look at what tweeps had to say:

Beautiful response @Malala along with the stunning dress! So happy to see you happy love ❤️ — A.H. (@alondraherna3) March 13, 2023

Beautifully said and beautifully dressed! — Jody Houser @ WonderCon F-08 ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) March 13, 2023

Grace under pressure. — Nic Ridley (@NicRidley) March 13, 2023

I only talk about peace ✌️ a great way to avoid a silly question 🫣 — Wajid Khan (@WajidKhan) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel got nothing. — Mukhtiar Ali (@MokhtiarAli) March 13, 2023

There was so much goodness, kindness and gratitude with the acceptance speeches. Sorry to see the way the audience was treated, including you. Your presence uplifts all though. You are enlightened and only goodness flows through you. — Catherine Campbell (@CatMcamp) March 13, 2023

It was a cringe worthy question. You handled it gracefully. ❤️ — Nazrana G Yousufzai 🦋 (@Nazranausufzai) March 13, 2023

Another #Oscar with incident! Again!

Seems they always find a way to make it wrong. But you handled it great! — Bob Back (@Bob__Back) March 13, 2023

