Malala Yousufzai reaches Dadu to visit flood-hit Johi

DADU: Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai has reached Sindh’s flood-hit district of Dadu on Wednesday to interact with the flood victims, ARY News reported.

Malala along with the family reached Karachi on Tuesday to visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

The Nobel laureate is accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechucho and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah. Strict security measures are put in place for her visit to Johi, a tehsil of Dadu district.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has welcomed the visit of Mala Yousufzai to Sindh’s flood-hit areas and added that the visit will help in highlighting the plight of Sindh’s flood-hit areas at the international level.

This is the second time that the 2014 Nobel peace prize winner has visited Pakistan.

Malala, a Pashtun girl from Pakistan Swat Valley, got shot in the face by the Taliban when she was just 15 for refusing to waive off her right to education and has since resided in Birmingham where she was airlifted for treatment after the assassination attempt.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban’s efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

