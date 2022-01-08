Malam Jabba, Kalam roads blocked after heavy snowfall in Swat

SWAT: Roads leading to tourist spots of Malam Jabba and Kalam in Swat have been blocked owing to heavy snowfall in the area, hours after a similar situation in Murree had led to the deaths of at least 21 people.

According to details, heavy snowfall was reported in Kalam and Malam Jabba areas leading to tourists being trapped on the roads. Several vehicles have also been trapped in the snow and the tourists have been shifted to safe locations.

The local authorities said that at least four feet of snowfall in Kalam and three feet in Malam Jabba has been reported recently, disrupting road transport towards the tourist spots.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 21 people have died in Murree on Saturday after they got trapped in heavy snowfall, forcing the authorities to summon armed forces for the rescue operation and declaring the area as calamity-hit.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that civil and armed forces have been summoned to evacuate the tourists from Murree. “We have summoned five platoons of foot soldiers of Pakistan Army and also summoned FC and Rangers to clear the roads,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

He said that currently 1000 vehicles are being trapped on the roads leading to the tourist spot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed shock and sadness at the tragic deaths of tourists due to the extreme weather in Murree.

“Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

