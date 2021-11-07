Malam Jabba ski resort suspended after ‘miscreants vandalize it’

SWAT: The famous ski resort of Malam Jabba has once again been suspended after allegedly being vandalized on Sunday by the miscreants who broke its barricades and harassed the staff, ARY News reported quoting the resort authorities.

The trespassers stormed Malam Jabba resort, marking the third time in the past two years, and vandalized the property, the officials claimed.

Commenting on the event the district police officer said the scuffle began over the passage by the resort between the locals and the resort owners. The situation is now under control, the DPO said.

4.8 intensity earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas in KP

Separately today from the region, the tremors of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

There were no reports of losses of life and property, in earthquake.

