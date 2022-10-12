Malaria claims lives of five children in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Malaria claimed the lives of five children in villages of Sindh’s flood-hit district of Khairpur in 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department, two children of a family were died of malaria in Bhano Goth. Malaria fever claimed lives of Hussain aged 5 and six year’s Fahad.

A six-month baby girl Tahira died of malaria in Araro village of Pakka Chang.

“The authorities have failed to drain out the standing floodwater and anti-mosquito fumigation, which is resulted in spreading diseases in the area,” flood affected local people said.

Last month six persons in flood relief camps of Khairpur district, including five children, were died by gastroenteritis in 24 hours.

Sindh Health Department in an alarming report, earlier said that over one million people in flood-affected areas of Sindh have been infected by various diseases including malaria, gastroenteritis and other diseases.

Two children Asifa 8, and Wakeela 2 died by gastro in Kotdiji taluka of Khairpur. An unnamed three-year girl died in Thari Mirwah, while two children and a woman died at flood camps in Faiz Ganj and Nara talukas of the district.

A mother and her unborn child died in Akari village of Sindh’s Khairpur district due to a lack of timely medical assistance.

The number of dead by contagious diseases at Taluka Hospital Garhi Khairo has reached to seven, hospital sources said.

According to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department, as many as 1,079,000 people were suffering from infectious diseases after heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in the province.

Comments