Malaysia drops 1MDB-linked charges against ex-Prime Minister

TOP NEWS

A Malaysian court on Wednesday allowed corruption charges linked to the 1MDB scandal filed against jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak and the former treasury chief to be dropped, media reports said.

Najib and Irwan Serigar Abdullah had been charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving government funds worth 6.6 billion ringgit ($1.48 billion), which officials have said were related to a settlement agreement between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

Najib has been involved in several cases related to the 1MDB scandal.

($1 = 4.4480 ringgit)

 

