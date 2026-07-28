Maldini, Leonardo resign from Italy federation

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have decided to resign from their roles with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Sky Sport ​Italia reported on Monday.

The move comes days after both figures ‌agreed to take on the roles as part of a major overhaul of the national team management.

Maldini was appointed technical director of the FIGC on July ​11 to help rebuild the national side after they ​failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup. ⁠One of his first tasks was to help identify a ​successor to Gennaro Gattuso, whose departure had left the coaching position ​vacant.

However, Maldini stepped down just 16 days later alongside Leonardo, the former Brazil international who had been brought in as his adviser.

The decision to step down ​comes shortly after former Italy international Andrea Pirlo said he ​was no longer a candidate to coach the Italian national side. His prospective ‌appointment ⁠faced fierce opposition over his commercial ties to a Russian betting company.

The double departure creates an immediate crisis for newly appointed FIGC President Giovanni Malago. It leaves the federation without a clear national ​team strategy at ​its lowest ebb ⁠in nearly 40 years, coming on the heels of early European exits for Italian clubs last ​season and another failure to qualify for the ​World ⁠Cup.

Pirlo had been Maldini’s primary choice for the job after Pep Guardiola rejected the federation’s initial approach. Several other high-profile managers are now ⁠being linked ​with the vacancy, including Roberto Mancini, ​Thiago Motta, and Antonio Conte.

FIGC did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.